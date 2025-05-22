Local content creator gives an inside look at Universal’s Epic Universe on grand opening day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s Epic Universe officially opened its gates Thursday, ushering in a new era of immersive theme park experiences.

Epic Universe is the first new theme park in 24 years.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been getting sneak peeks thanks to early previews and the help of social media influencers sharing insider tips and first impressions.

One standout voice among them is a local content creator and theme park enthusiast who’s been attending previews at Epic Universe and sharing the excitement on her TikTok.

Tuccuarene was at Epic Universe for today’s grand opening and spoke with Channel 9, sharing her excitement and insights on the smooth opening day experience.

“Lines really are truly manageable...over in the Isle of Berk, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders; normally, that ride has an hour or two-hour wait, but for some reason, today it’s only standing at about 25 minutes.”

She noted that everything was running efficiently and that wait times were surprisingly low for such a massive debut.

“Everything has been a walk-on, and I can tell you everyone here has been super excited about it.”

Tuccuarene said she’s been visiting Universal Epic Universe since the previews and was on-site for the grand opening, giving her followers an up-close look at everything the park has to offer.

Tuccuarone is known for her educational and easy-to-understand videos. She focuses on helping guests navigate Universal’s parks, from must-do rides to hidden secrets.

Tuccuarene said she focuses on helping guests make the most of their time at Universal Parks, from knowing what to do and where to go to uncovering hidden scares and secrets.

You can follow her on TikTok at @jesstucc.

