Winter Garden diaper drive collects 600,000 diapers for those in need

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Florida Paints and HomeAid Orlando teamed up for the Builders for Babies diaper drive on Friday in Winter Garden.

The diaper drive collected around 600,000 for families in need in central Florida.

The goal of the event was to address diaper insecurity, since diapers are not covered by government assistance programs.

For more information on how to donate you can visit the HomeAid Orlando site.

