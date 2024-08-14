Local high school reveals new healthcare facility for students

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High School brought in a new era of healthcare education after revealing its state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

District officials held the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening.

The Academy of Health Careers at Seminole High School has been preparing students for years for a future in healthcare, and with this new facility, the program received a much-needed upgrade.

“This is an upgrade facility. We have about three-million dollars that we have invested in the modernization. We got great support.” district official Shawn Gard-Harrold said.

Some of the new equipment includes an anatomage machine where students can pick a cadaver and tailor their anatomy education to what they are interested in.

The classrooms look like a real-life receptionist desk to give the immerse feel of being in a real hospital.

