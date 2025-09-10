Local non-profits in Central Florida receive funding boost

ORLANDO, Fla. — Non-profits across Central Florida received a significant funding boost today as part of the Addition Financial Community Giving Event.

Established in 2021, the event distributes $175,000 to 10 non-profit organizations within the community.

UCF Football head coach Scott Frost spoke at the event.

The 10 organizations are selected through nominations made by foundation employees.

