Local, state & federal officials round up workers at Brevard County construction site

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The work day came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon at a construction site in Brevard County.

Channel 9 was there as sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and U.S. Border Patrol agents rolled onto a job site and took several workers into custody.

The scene unfolded along Bluewater Lane in Rockledge.

Rockledge construction site raid Officials detained several workers at a construction site in Rockledge Thursday. (WFTV staff)

That’s near Fiske Boulevard and Interstate 95.

One eyewitness told WFTV’s Melonie Holt that he saw workers jumping from roof tops after authorities showed up.

“There was helicopter in the sky. There were people running, jumping off of buildings, running in the bushes and hiding... so it was pretty crazy,” he said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office did not release details Thursday about the operation.

