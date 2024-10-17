Local theme park group offers first responders, linemen free admission after Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Parks & Resorts is offering free admission to the people who were on the front lines of Hurricane Milton.

First responders and linemen can redeem their tickets online through Oct. 31 and valid through Dec. 31.

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Aquatica Orlando, and Adventure Island Tampa Bay will offer one-time-use tickets.

Lineworkers will receive the tickets through their employers, and those living out of state can redeem their tickets at the park closest to them.

United Parks & Resorts said it wants to show its gratitude with a day of entertainment.

“Our hearts go out to the Florida communities that are continuing to recover after being battered by two large storms back-to-back,” said Marc Swanson, the chief executive officer of United Parks & Resorts. “We are incredibly grateful for the first responders and lineworkers who are out there working to ensure we can return to normal as quickly and safely as possible.”

