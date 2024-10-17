Walt Disney World to offer new ‘Lightning Lane Premier Pass’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World will offer a new way for guests to “skip” the lines.

Disney announced the new “Lightning Lane Premier Pass” on Wednesday.

It will allow guests to use a shorter line at each attraction at a park once a day.

The pass will vary in price based on date and demand.

Disney said the new pass’s price will range from about $140 to $480 per person after tax.

The pass will first be available to deluxe resort guests starting Oct. 30.

