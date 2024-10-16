runDisney announces collaboration with famous performance brand Brooks Running

ORLANDO, Fla. — runDisney race series announces a multi-year collaboration with performance band Brooks Running Tuesday.

Starting in 2025, Brooks will be the official running shoe of runDisney and will create Disney-themed running shoes featuring popular Disney characters, alongside official race shirts at race weekends.

“The energy that running unlocks is powerful, and there’s no better illustration of that than the energy you experience at a runDisney race,’’ said Melanie Allen, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Brooks Running. “We are very proud to work with runDisney and can’t wait to create more magic together for runners everywhere.’’

This new collaboration brings together two big companies of the running world who share a belief that running can create powerful emotion, camaraderie and connection.

“This collaboration allows runners to marry their passion for the Disney brand with the creativity, technology and running industry expertise that is synonymous with Brooks,’’ said runDisney Vice President Adam Ball. “We are already busy brainstorming on the many ways we can continue to elevate the Disney running experience for the thousands of recreational and dedicated runners who participate in our runDisney events every year.’’

