Lockheed Martin opens Orlando Innovation Center to 'unleash creativity'

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Innovation Center opened Tuesday at Lockheed Martin in Orlando.
The grand opening of the Orlando Innovation Center “unleashes creativity” at Lockheed Martin, a news release said.
Officials said that “virtual reality, drones and 3-D printers will unlock employees' creativity to solve business challenges.”
The 6,500-square-foot facility was built to help empower employees with the tools to develop creative solutions to complex problems, the release said.
"What we wanted to do in this space is create an environment where those ideas were free to flow, where there was collaboration across lots of different disciplines,” Lockheed Martin Executive VP Frank St. John said.
According to the Orlando Economic Development Commission, Orlando had the fastest growth of STEM-related jobs in the nation, with an 8 percent growth, beating the San Francisco Bay Area.
Since 2010, Orlando has added 11,000 jobs in 89 different STEM-related fields.
Lockheed Martin said the Innovation Center will be used to help recruit some of the workforce, and to bring in government agencies to secure future contract work.
