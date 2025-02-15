Longtime I-Drive attraction goes on the market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An iconic Orlando attraction’s building is on the market.

Sleuths Mystery Dinner Theatre Inc. put its building at 8267 International Drive up for sale Feb. 10 with an asking price of $11.9 million. The 5.37-acre property is being offered for a hotel redevelopment with approvals for 275 guest rooms.

Charles Rudis of Remax 200 Realty in Winter Park is handling the sale. He said he believes the best use for the property will be a hotel, even though the site abuts two other hotels: a Fairfield Inn & Suites and the Element Orlando. “There’s room for more … especially with Epic Universe coming in across the street.”

