Longwood man convicted of burning down his condo over dispute with homeowners association

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Longwood man is heading to prison after setting his own condo on fire in what investigators called an act of revenge.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Marc Hermann torched his unit last year after a dispute with his homeowners association over unpaid dues.

The fire damaged multiple units and displaced neighbors.

Hermann was just sentenced to 12 years in prison, plus 15 years of probation.

