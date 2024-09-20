Looking back: Hurricane Maria devasted Puerto Rico 7 years ago

PUERTO RICO — Friday marks seven years since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

Maria was a strong Category 4 storm when it hit on September 20th, 2017.

The storm killed about 3,000 people and caused more than $90 billion in damage.

Parts of the island are still rebuilding today.

Here’s a look back at some of the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria.

