Newest service dogs now serving their owners through Canine Companions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Only Channel 9 was there as the newest round of service dogs finished their training through Canine Companions.

The organization provides the dogs to people with disabilities and those working in healthcare, criminal justice and education for free!

It was a Friday morning filled with smiles as Katie Seymour was reunited with Erving, a dog she raised specifically for Canine Companions.

The golden retriever is just over one year old and finished six months of training with Chloe Werner. She’s an apprentice instructor for the organization.

“When we first get the dog, we start to learn their personality, their strengths,” Werner said. “As the time goes on, we start to figure out what would be the best place for them.”

Through training, Werner decided Erving’s best fit is at a rehabilitation center in Greenville, North Carolina.

“He’s going to be a facility dog,” Werner said. “He’s going to be working in a medical center. He’ll help with rehabilitation, rehab, things like that.”

That’s where he will help his new owner, Kristen, provide speech therapy to patients.

“Canine Companions provides these dogs completely free of charge to people who need them,” Seymour said. “They are people with disabilities or people who work in facilities, like Kristen, who will have this dog. He is going to help other people.”

In turn, Erving can help so many other people.

“They get so much more independence by having a dog,” Seymour said.

“Courage to go out and about in the community. They have a best friend always. By puppy raisers pouring our love into the animal while we have them, then that goes out to other people who receive the dog or the care of the dog.”

To now unleash their greatest potential.

“It feels so good,” Werner said. “It’s bittersweet. You’re going to miss them, but you feel even more happy to see them go off and do what they’re supposed to do and make an impact.”

If you’d like to get involved with Canine Companions to help more people have access to this care you can visit its website here Ways to Volunteer - Canine Companions.

