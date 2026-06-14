Low pressure trough could lead to tropical system in Gulf

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The likelihood of a tropical system forming in the Gulf has risen slightly in the past 24 hours.

A trough of low pressure is over northeastern Mexico, producing disorganized showers and storms.

Eye on the Tropics Sunday Evening WX Report

This complex is expected to move northeastward along the Texas coast and could push back over the northwestern Gulf.

Some computer models continue to give this system a possibility to develop in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.

This now has a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Eye on the Tropics Sunday Evening WX Report

Should it organize, it would likely hug the Texas and Louisiana coastline before moving inland late week.

Regardless of development, flooding rains are becoming likely for portions of the Texas coast and Louisiana.

This system will stay well west of Florida.

Eye on the Tropics Sunday Evening WX Report

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

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