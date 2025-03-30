Lucky winner from The Villages claims $43K in the Fantasy Five evening draw

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that the winning ticket for the March 29th evening drawing had been sold to one lucky winner in Sumter County.

The two additional evening draw prize money winners are from Boyton Beach and Tampa.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Saturday’s draw for Fantasy 5. Those numbers are: 12-20-21-22-31.

Lottery officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket—worth $43,664.53—was purchased at a local Publix located at 2135 Everglades Lane in The Villages.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

