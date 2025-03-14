Lunar eclipse and severe weather threats

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday night, there will be a total lunar eclipse, peaking between around 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM on Friday.

During this event, the moon will appear reddish in color as the sun’s rays pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, casting a red hue onto the moon—similar to a red sunrise or sunset.

Following the eclipse, we will shift our focus to a significant chance of severe weather impacting the eastern U.S.

There may also be some severe storms moving into Central Florida by Sunday evening.

Channel 9 will monitor the situation for any potential tornado threats, particularly in the northern areas, as well as for strong winds and possible hail.

