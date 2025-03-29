Lynx eyes 59-acre Osceola site for $58M+ construction project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The region’s public transportation authority may have found where it will build its new Southern Operations and Maintenance Facility.

The oversight committee for Lynx was briefed March 27 on 59 acres in northern Osceola County, near Florida’s Turnpike and Osceola Parkway.

Lynx consultant WSP presented options for the site, including possibilities for the full property as well as for either of its two parcels individually. The land is owned by an entity tied to Naples-based cold storage developer Karis Cold.

