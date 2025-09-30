Magic comes to Orlando with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

ORLANDO, Fla. — Magic is set to enchant Orlando as the Dr. Phillips Center announces the Florida debut of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ with tickets now available for purchase.

The six-time Tony Award-winning play will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 15, 2026, at the Walt Disney Theater, offering fans a chance to experience the magic of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World in a new format.

The play is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany.

For more information and to purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to visit drphillipscenter.org or contact the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407-358-6603.

