Magic end their 5-game losing streak with 111-109 victory over the Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 29 points, Cole Anthony added 22 as the Orlando Magic ( 30-35) beat the Milwaukee Bucks (36-26) 111-109 on Saturday to end a five-game losing streak and snapped the Bucks’ four-game winning streak.

The Magic led for the majority of the game, including leading by 15 with less than nine minutes remaining before the BUcks rallied back into the game.

With just over 30 seconds, the Magic scored a clutch bucket with superb ball movement ending with a dunk from Wendell Carter Jr. over Giannis Antetokounmpo, extending their lead to 111-106.

“That was a gigantic play for us in that moment,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of that possession that put Orlando up five. “The communication in the huddle, the communication in the timeouts, the communication on the floor was at a high level for this group for what we’ve been asking them to do.”

With just under 10 seconds left the Magic held onto their 111-109 lead with a defensive stop on Bucks guard Damian Lillard as Franz guarded Lillard’s three at the buzzer.

Up next for the Magic is a road game against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. est.

