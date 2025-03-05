The Magic host the Chicago Bulls for the final game of their seven game homestand

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (29-34) host the Chicago Bulls (24-38) Thursday night at the KIA Center for the final game of their seven-game homestand.

The Magic, losers of four in a row and six of their last 10, look to finish the homestand on a high note.

The Magic are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bulls allow to opponents.

The Bulls are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.1% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group