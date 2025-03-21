Magic take on their divisional rival the Wizards on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (32-38) take on their Southeast division rival, the Washington Wizards (15-53), on the road tonight at Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Orlando has won its last eight meetings with Washington, including two of them this season.

With the playoffs less than a month away the team realizes they need to finish the season strong.

“(We have to have) the ultimate focus and be locked in as a team,” said Magic forward Paolo Banchero. “We can’t take any of these games lightly. We need all these wins. So, just come out and be locked in as a group and do whatever it takes to get the win.”

The Magic are 25-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 4-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

