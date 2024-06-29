ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second straight season, Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley was named the head coach of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team.

Mosley also has a familiar face on the team.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs was named to the Select Team roster.

They will train with the national team to get them ready for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Mosley and the Select Team will train daily with the USA Men’s National Team from July 6 through July 8 in Las Vegas.

Read: Orlando Magic introduce 2024 first round pick Tristan da Silva

Magic’s Suggs, Mosley named to USA Basketball Men’s Select Team For the second straight season, Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley was named the head coach of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team. (Alex Walker/Alex Walker)

The 2024 Select Team 👊@OrlandoMagic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as head coach of the Select Team that will train with the 🇺🇸 #USABMNT in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/BV2UTxbGRn — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 28, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group