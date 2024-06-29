Local

Magic’s Suggs, Mosley named to USA Basketball Men’s Select Team

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second straight season, Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley was named the head coach of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team.

Mosley also has a familiar face on the team.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs was named to the Select Team roster.

They will train with the national team to get them ready for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Mosley and the Select Team will train daily with the USA Men’s National Team from July 6 through July 8 in Las Vegas.

