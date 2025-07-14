Maitland City Council to vote on final plans for a new library, Quinn Strong park updates

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland City Council will vote Monday on final plans for a new library and Quinn Strong Park updates, marking a milestone after over five years of planning and input.

Supported by a successful voter referendum, the project aims to expand the library with a new two-story, 20,000-square-foot facility. Construction at Quinn Strong Park, at Maitland and Packwood, could start by April 2026.

HBM Architecture and Interior Design created the library plan and cost analysis using public input. A ballot referendum, supported by nearly 62% of voters, approved $14 million in public funding, bringing the project’s total cost to about $20 million. The new library’s design features a mid-century modern style inspired by local homes, Maitland City Hall, and the Art & History Museums of Maitland.

Maitland’s original library, opened in 1907, was expanded in 1959, 1972, and 1989. Despite these additions, it still feels cramped for current activities and doesn’t have enough space for future growth. A 2017 study found that necessary upgrades would decrease the building’s interior space.

In 2020, the City Council chose Quinn Strong Park as the ideal site for the new library, situated next to the Art & History Museums of Maitland and the current library location. In 2023, the city held four public meetings and an online survey to collect residents’ ideas on the library’s features. Different work groups contributed feedback on architecture, room layouts, seating, technology, services, and other preferred features.

As the City Council prepares to vote, the library and park project is set to advance into the next stage of planning for construction, promising a modern facility that will better meet community needs.

