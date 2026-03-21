Maitland Police search for autistic teen last seen with brother

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police Department is seeking 13-year-old Na’Sean Edward Kirkland, a missing and endangered juvenile. He was last seen leaving his home with his brother around 1:30 p.m.

Kirkland, who is autistic and non-verbal, is missing. His brother, also autistic and non-verbal, was found near South Lake Sybelia Drive but couldn’t give information about Kirkland’s whereabouts.

Authorities are worried because Kirkland is attracted to water.

Kirkland is described as being five feet 5′5 “ve inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police noted that he has a light scar. When he went missing, he was wearing a black shirt with green writing and gray shorts.

According to his parents, Kirkland has eloped multiple times from home and school, often found in neighbors’ pools or water bodies. While attracted to water, police say he has limited swimming skills.

The Maitland Police Department warned that Kirkland might not respond to verbal commands and is known to run when approached by strangers. Officials advised the public to exercise caution when trying to contact him.

Anyone with information regarding Kirkland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Porchia Reynante at 689-444-7945 or via email at preynante@maitlandpd.org.

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