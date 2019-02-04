Major changes planned for dangerous intersection near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Board of County Commissioners and the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees said they have will implement safety measures at a busy intersection that leads to the school's main entrance.
Records said that between 2006 and 2014, at least 259 crashes were reported at University Boulevard and North Alafaya Trail -- 207 of which involved injuries and eight of which involved fatalities.
A county traffic study determined that drivers drive an average of 4 mph to 9 mph above the speed limit while traveling through the intersection and that pedestrians and bicyclists often disobey traffic laws while crossing the intersection.
"I'm scared to cross (North Alafaya Trail)," said Julianne Schiliro, a UCF student. "It's a major road, and people can (drive) 50 to 60 mph if they're not (driving) the speed limit."
The county said it seeks to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians by installing fencing in medians, adding pedestrian-scale lighting and adding a 10-foot-wide bike path along the eastbound lanes of North Alafaya Trail.
A second phase would include widening sidewalks to 8 feet and adding more crosswalks, lighting and landscaping, the county said.
It is unknown when the changes will be implemented.
