UCF installs new road signs aimed at increasing pedestrian safety

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF’s police chief said crews are installing new pedestrian signs on the UCF campus Wednesday with the goal of keeping pedestrians safe.
Police Chief Carl Metzger said the department has been trying to get this type of signage on campus for almost a year.
Related Headlines
-
UCF student arrested for making illegal alterations to AR-15 rifle,…
-
UCF Cyber Defense Team wins national cybersecurity competition
-
Wife of slain UCF executive arrested for violating probation
-
UCF fires 4 administrators after misspending report released
-
Person critically injured after being hit by vehicle near UCF
The new signage with flashing lights is designed to draw more attention help make sure drivers fully stop when pedestrians are walking through intersections.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
This comes almost a week after Orlando topped the list for the most dangerous areas in the country for walkers.
Starting Friday, UCF police said they will also be upping enforcement to remind drivers that they need to stop when the lights on the new signs are flashing.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
After a month, the department said it will start instituting fines for those not abiding by the rules.
UCF student Shaquille Georges said the new initiatives do make him feel safer walking across campus.
"I believe it's a little safer knowing that officers are trying to keep us safe,” he said. “Especially on weekends and stuff when there’s no telling if drivers are under the influence or what not."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}