UCF installs new road signs aimed at increasing pedestrian safety

    ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF’s police chief said crews are installing new pedestrian signs on the UCF campus Wednesday with the goal of keeping pedestrians safe.

    Police Chief Carl Metzger said the department has been trying to get this type of signage on campus for almost a year.

    The new signage with flashing lights is designed to draw more attention help make sure drivers fully stop when pedestrians are walking through intersections.

    This comes almost a week after Orlando topped the list for the most dangerous areas in the country for walkers.

    Starting Friday, UCF police said they will also be upping enforcement to remind drivers that they need to stop when the lights on the new signs are flashing.

    After a month, the department said it will start instituting fines for those not abiding by the rules.

    UCF student Shaquille Georges said the new initiatives do make him feel safer walking across campus.

    "I believe it's a little safer knowing that officers are trying to keep us safe,” he said. “Especially on weekends and stuff when there’s no telling if drivers are under the influence or what not."

