Major fall weather front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major fall weather front is set to arrive on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures to the region by the end of the week.

Residents can expect foggy conditions on Tuesday with a few sprinkles in the morning, followed by pockets of afternoon sunshine and temperatures reaching the 70s and low 80s.

The upcoming front is not expected to bring significant rainfall, with only a 10% chance of rain forecasted.

However, it will cause a noticeable drop in temperatures, with morning lows falling to the 40s and low 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s through the end of the week, providing a mild and pleasant fall climate.

Residents should prepare for cooler mornings as the week progresses, while enjoying the drier and sunnier conditions expected throughout the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group