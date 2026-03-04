Make-A-Wish supporters to step up for 19th annual ‘Walk For Wishes’ at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store are proud to support the 19th annual Morgan & Morgan Walk for Wishes which will be held in Downtown Orlando at Lake Eola on Thursday, March 26, 2026 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. There is a virtual option available too, so you can walk anywhere!

We Walk So They Can Wish! Walk With Me. Wish With Me.

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 315,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

By participating in one of the many walks held throughout the country, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who are battling critical illnesses.

A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.

Register today at 2026 Morgan & Morgan Walk For Wishes - Orlando, FL - Make-A-Wish Foundation

Event Date: March 26, 2026

Event Location: Lake Eola Park — 20 N Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801 and Virtual Option

Event Schedule: Registration 5:00 PM | Event Start Time 6:30 PM

Additional Details:

The full distance for the walk is 1 mile.

Parking is available around Lake Eola.

Are pets allowed at this event? Absolutely! We encourage you to bring your furry friends to visit our Dog Zone!

