Make Music Orange County announces free performances across the county

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Make Music Orange County is returning this summer with free live music performances across the county.

The countywide celebration will be held June 21, with performances planned at multiple locations throughout Orange County.

All performances are free and open to the public.

Organizers said musicians of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part, from amateur performers to professional artists.

Last year’s inaugural Make Music Orange County event featured 40 performances across 16 locations.

The lineup included a wide range of musical styles, including Indian choral, bluegrass, funk, country, jazz, pop, classical, Vietnamese fusion, Latin and barbershop.

“It was such a joy to launch Make Music Day in Orange County last year, and I’m excited to celebrate again,” said Vicki Landon, administrator of Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs.

Last year’s event also gave local musicians a chance to perform in public venues.

“Make Music Day gave me the perfect opportunity to debut my talent at local venues last year, and I’ve grown so much as an artist since then,” said Arum Lee Lansel, who participated in last year’s event.

Musicians and venues interested in participating can sign up through Make Music Day’s Orange County page.

The registration deadline is June 19.

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