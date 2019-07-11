Making the grade: ‘A' schools increase, ‘F' schools reduced in 2018-19 Florida school ratings

The Florida Department of Education released the 2018-19 school and district grades Thursday, showing a rise in schools earning A or B and a decrease in schools earning an F rating.
Officials said more than 2,000 schools, or 63 percent, earned an A or B, and only 15 schools in the state earned an F rating.
In a statement released by FDOE, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “It is a great day for education in Florida and today’s announcement shows we are on a successful trajectory. We are resolute in our continued efforts to ensure that Florida students have the chance to receive a world-class education regardless of their circumstance. The ultimate gift we can give future generations is the ability to achieve their life’s ambitions. I appreciate our state’s hard-working educators who made it possible and applaud our students on a job well done.”
Officials said the number of schools that earned a D or F ranking has decreased by 70 percent since 2015.
School districts are rated based on their overall performance and 24 of them have earned an A rating in the state.
The Central Florida school districts that earned an A rating are Brevard, Flagler, Orange, Seminole and Sumter counties. Lake, Marion, Osceola, Polk and Volusia all earned a B rating.
Officials said 51 percent of charter schools in the state earned an A rating, compared to only 32 percent of public schools.
The annual rankings are based on 11 factors, including high school graduation rates and standardized test results.
More information on Florida school grades can be found by visiting the FDOE's website.
