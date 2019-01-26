  • Maleficent float that caught fire returns to Walt Disney World parade

    By: James Tutten

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Eight months after catching fire in the middle of a parade, a popular float has returned to the Magic Kingdom.

    In May of last year, fire broke out on the Maleficent float while fans looked on.

    Now, after almost a year of refurbishments and redesigns, the float is back in action with added safety enhancements.

