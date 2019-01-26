Maleficent float that caught fire returns to Walt Disney World parade

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Eight months after catching fire in the middle of a parade, a popular float has returned to the Magic Kingdom.
In May of last year, fire broke out on the Maleficent float while fans looked on.
Now, after almost a year of refurbishments and redesigns, the float is back in action with added safety enhancements.
Check out this video of Maleficent’s return to #FestivalofFantasy parade! https://t.co/ax2KFQVPgP pic.twitter.com/DT6y6CxSBK— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 26, 2019
Maleficent returns to Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort today! https://t.co/ax2KFQVPgP pic.twitter.com/36CBTSbGp9— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 25, 2019
