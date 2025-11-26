Man, 18, shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man died after someone shot him Tuesday night in Orange County.

Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Woodhill Park Drive in the Pine Hills community.

Deadly shooting Orange County Deputies responded Tuesday night to an apartment complex on Woodhill Park Drive in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired in that area and arrived to find the injured teen.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said he later died at a hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating the deadly shooting but have not said if they have identified a suspect in the case.

Deadly shooting Orange County Deputies responded Tuesday night to an apartment complex on Woodhill Park Drive in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Deadly shooting Orange County Deputies responded Tuesday night to an apartment complex on Woodhill Park Drive in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group