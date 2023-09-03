Man, 39, dies in 3-car crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Deltona man died, and two people were injured in a three-car crash in DeLand Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:05 p.m.

According to a news release, a Sedan was parked in the outside northbound lane of North Spring Garden Avenue, and a Chevrolet was traveling north on that same road.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped in the outside lane to see if the sedan had any people inside, troopers said.

The 39-year-old man was also traveling northbound on State Road 15A and did not stop for the Chevrolet stopped ahead, hitting its back and sending it into the sedan on the shoulder ahead.

Officials said the Deltona man was transported to Advent Health DeLand, where he died.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 46-year-old man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman from De Leon Springs, had minor injuries, the release stated.

Troopers said the sedan had no occupants at the time of the crash.

FHP said this crash remains under investigation.

