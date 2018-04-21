0 Person of interest sought after man found dead inside Orange County bail bondsman business

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest after a 53-year-old man was found dead inside a bail bondsman business Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office released a picture of a vehicle and a man seen on surveillance tape who detectives believe may know something about the crime.

Police believe Cole left the business with a woman in the car after the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for information relating to the shooting.

The shooting was reported at 1:20 p.m. at The Bondsman in the 1000 block of West Michigan Street.

A family member called deputies to check on their loved one at the bail bonds business, and that's when deputies found the victim, James Cole, dead, investigators said.

"We don't know when the actual incident happened. We just know the family member tried to reach their loved one and couldn't get ahold of him," said Jane Watrel, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video inside the business to get information about the possible shooter.

The shooting doesn't appear to have been random, Watrel said.

No other details have been released.

