0 Man accidentally shoots himself, kills dog while cleaning gun in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fl. - A dog has died after a man's gun discharged while he was cleaning it.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 800 block of South Atlantic Boulevard when an officer was flagged down by 21-year-old Michael Shehan.

Shehan advised the officer that he accidentally shot himself and his German Shephard while cleaning his gun at his residence in the 100 block of Northbrook Lane.

Shehan said that while he was cleaning the gun he heard a loud bang and saw his dog run into a crate. After inspection, he noticed his dog to be bleeding and placed it in his car when he saw that he suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The man stopped for assistance on his way to an animal hospital once he spotted the officer in the median of South Atlantic and later received medical treatment.

The dog was stabilized on scene before being transported to an animal hospital in the 600 block of South Yonge Street where it later died.

