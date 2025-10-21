Man accused of choking, assaulting woman on trail released; now faces life if convicted

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of Jacoby Tillman, who is accused of attacking a woman on the Little Econ Trail, citing that he poses a danger to the community.

Tillman, who was released from the Orange County Jail on bond just over a week ago, now faces additional charges of attempted murder, alongside attempted sexual battery and battery.

The State Attorney’s Office plans to try Tillman as a habitual offender, which could result in a life sentence if he is convicted.

Tillman’s release on a $9,500 bond has sparked outrage among residents and the victim of the alleged attack, who was reportedly choked until she blacked out.

In addition to the current charges, Tillman has a history of legal issues, including a previous aggravated battery case in 2022 and an armed burglary case in Volusia County, where he failed to appear for three hearings.

The attack on the Little Econ Trail occurred in July, and the victim reported waking up to find some of her clothing removed after being choked.

