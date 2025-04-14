Man accused in domestic kidnapping at Orange County Walmart arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping at a Walmart in Orange County.

Deputies say Makence St. Hilaire, 30, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and kidnapping.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Walmart on North Semoran Boulevard.

Investigators say St. Hilaire followed his child and the child’s mother into the store, fired a gun once, then led them to a vehicle and drove off. They were released unharmed soon after.

No other information was released, per the ongoing investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group