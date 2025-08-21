Man accused of exposing himself to teens near bus stop, deputies search for more victims

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man is behind bars, accused of exposing himself to teenagers near a bus stop in Osceola County.

Deputies said the incidents happened along West U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee’s tourist district. Investigators arrested Jose David Gonzalez-Rivera after two teens came forward.

The first case happened on Aug. 15, when a 16-year-old Celebration High School student was getting off a school bus. Deputies said Gonzalez-Rivera pulled up in a black car, offered her $100, and then exposed himself.

A second victim later reported a similar encounter in the same area. “Broad daylight and at a school bus stop, and that’s what we’re concerned about,” said Capt. Kim Montes with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Montes said investigators tracked Gonzalez-Rivera down through his car tag. “We were able to identify who the suspect was through a tag, we were able to go back, do the leg work on confirming who this was, confirming that he was the person in both these incidents,” Montes said.

Deputies charged Gonzalez-Rivera with a misdemeanor because the victim was 16 years old. If she had been younger, the charge would have been a felony. Still, investigators believe there may be more victims. “Typically, these types of people don’t just do it one time, and we don’t know maybe if somebody had this happen to them, they didn’t say anything to their parents,” Montes said.

Gonzalez-Rivera is being held in the Osceola County Jail on a $500 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group