Man accused of exposing self at Ocoee shopping plaza, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say they’ve arrested a Lake County man after receiving several reports of lewd behavior at a shopping plaza.

Ruben Feliciano-Nazario, 28, of Mascotte, faces one charge of indecent exposure.

After receiving tips, detectives said they located Feliciano-Nazario in his white Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the Good Homes Plaza off West Colonial Drive.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday, where his bond has been set at $500.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed a similar incident involving the suspect to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160. The public can also submit tips anonymously through Crimeline by calling 800-423-TIPS.

🚨 Arrest Update: Ocoee Detectives arrested Ruben Jose Feliciano Nazario for Indecent Expposure after observing lewd behavior in a white Toyota Corolla at Good Homes Plaze on W. Colonial Dr.

If you saw similar incidents, contact Ocoee PD (407-905-3160) or Crimeline (800-423-TIPS) pic.twitter.com/1AlebP2irC — Ocoee Police Department (@OcoeePD) November 11, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group