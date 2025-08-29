Man accused of hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old girl to appear in court

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Orlando will face a judge on Friday.

Yosefi Arabu was arrested almost two years after the deadly crash that took the life of Aiyanna McCoy.

The crash happened on Orange Blossom Trail in November of 2023, and involved a 2016 silver Mercedes C300 and a 2016 white Nissan Pathfinder.

The crash resulted in the death of 5-year-old Aiyanna McCoy, who was ejected from the Pathfinder and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators said the occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene after the crash, which led to a lengthy investigation by the Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

Arabu faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death, and several counts of driving without a valid license resulting in death or serious injury.

Additional charges against Arabu include tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and reckless driving resulting in damage to person or property, police said.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom Friday and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

