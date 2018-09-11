Man accused of dismembering woman, disposing remains in Ocala forest, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Texas man was arrested on charges of killing and dismembering a woman and disposing of her body in the Ocala National Forest, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher Lee Takhvar, 43, is accused of killing his business partner and friend of 20 years, Robin Lee Upson, 63, of Belleview.
Upson’s dismembered and decapitated remains were found in June at the intersection of NE 115th Avenue and East Highway 40 in the Ocala National Forest, deputies said.
Upson had a bird tattoo that was used to identify her. Upson’s family members told authorities that Takhvar borrowed their van but never returned it.
Detectives said they obtained a search warrant for Takhvar’s home, where they found evidence showing that he dismembered and killed Upson in the home.
The family members’ van was later found in Orlando, and detectives said Takhvar used it to transfer and dispose of Upson’s remains.
Investigators said Takhvar had been arrested in August in Texas on a warrant for the van theft.
Detectives said they traveled to Texas and spoke with Takhvar who admitted to stealing the van and killing Robin.
Takhvar claimed the killing was in self-defense, but detectives refuted that claim due to evidence found in the case.
Authorities said Takhvar also admitted to burying the victim's head, arms and legs in her back yard. Detectives, MCSO forensic technicians and the medical examiner discovered the missing body parts buried behind Upson’s home, authorities said.
Takhvar was transported from Texas to Marion County, Florida, where he was charged with second-degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Marion County Jail without bail.
