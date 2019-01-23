0 Man accused of driving drunk on I-4 with lemur, wallaby in trailer wants his animals back

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A lemur and other exotic animals are doing better nearly two months after they were hurt in a suspected drunken driving incident on I-4.

The incident was recorded on dashboard cameras. WFTV Channel 9 was first to report the story in December.

The animals’ caretaker, Shane Taylor, who was arrested on drunken driving charges, told Channel 9 he wants the animals back.

“I was beyond shocked, I mean it's not funny,” Taylor told Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich with a laugh under his breath. “I don't mean to chuckle but really the whole case is serious. I just wasn't expecting it to go further than that."

The lemur, a wallaby, a tortoise and goats were seized after that traffic stop will remain at the Care Foundation in Apopka until Taylor‘s legal troubles are over. Taylor said some of his animals are in pairs and have been separated.

“They really, really miss their mate. But I can only take one step at a time,” Taylor said.

The Care Foundation said Taylor’s animals involved in the traffic stop have recovered from their injuries.

“Considering he caused the injuries, and he took these animals out illegally, there is no reason he should have these animals back. They weren't in the best shape when we got them here,” said Care Foundation founder and director Christin Burford.

The actual owner of the animals is an Illinois woman who leased the animals to Taylor for his Brevard County petting zoo. She saw the video and contacted authorities. She wants the animals to remain in the care of the Care Foundation until spring at the earliest.

