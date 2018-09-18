Man accused of opening fire in Cocoa Beach gas station after transaction dispute

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A 29-year-old Cocoa Beach man was arrested booked into the Brevard County Jail early Tuesday, two days after opening fire in a gas station and leading police on a chase, the Cocoa Beach Police Department said.
At about 4 a.m. Sunday, Justin Charles Williamson became upset with the store clerk and a female customer over a transaction dispute at a Sunoco gas station at South 1st Street and South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach police Sgt. Manny Hernandez said.
Williamson and the woman left the store and moments later, he followed her back into the store, Hernandez said.
"As the victim entered the store, Williamson fired one round with a small caliber handgun in the direction of the victim, breaking the glass window, causing the victim to fall to the floor," he said. "Williamson fled the scene in an older, black sport utility vehicle."
Police said no one was injured.
Later Sunday, police said they tried to stop the driver of a 1999 black SUV who was driving recklessly, but the driver fled and investigators called off the chase.
Investigators said they determined Williamson was the registered owner of the SUV and the gunman in the gas station shooting.
Williamson was booked into the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held without bail on charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cocoa Beach police at 321-868-3251.
