Officials: Man had sex with teenage daughter of homeless woman whom he befriended

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A 45-year-old man had sex with the 13-year-old daughter of a homeless woman whom he befriended while she was panhandling in Cocoa Beach, federal investigators said.
Officials said Keneon Isaac would book motel rooms for the woman and her family.
Records said Isaac took one of the woman's daughters to a condominium on Highway A1A he was renting, and he had sex with her.
The Cocoa Beach Police Department said it arrested Isaac on March 15 on a lewd or lascivious battery charge after someone tipped off Crimeline.
Investigators said they tracked down the woman and her daughter, who said Isaac recorded the sexual acts.
Officials said they discovered photos and videos on Isaac's cellphone of him engaging in sexual acts with the girl as well as hundreds of other images of child pornography.
Isaac was arrested in July on federal charges of possessing and producing child pornography and was indicted on the charges earlier this month, investigators said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later this week.
Records said investigators also discovered Isaac's selfies on the phone as well as a photo of a document containing his personal information.
