Man accused of pulling gun on newspaper carrier in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun on a newspaper delivery person.

According to an arrest report, Ronald Jones, 42, was following the delivery person in his car in the area of Grays Airport Road. The victim said he exited the vehicle and threatened her with a firearm. The woman said she got away unharmed.

Jones was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The motive was not released.

