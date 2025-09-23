Man accused of setting fire to Florida synagogue

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man in police custody is accused of setting fire to a synagogue in Charlotte County.

Blake Richard Hoover, 31, was arrested by the Punta Gorda Police Department on charges of arson and criminal mischief in what police are calling a “hate crime.”

The fire happened Friday night at the Chabad of Charlotte County on W. Henry Street. Police say crews arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the building.

The fire was extinguished with no one hurt.

Investigators say a screen had been cut and an accelerant was used to start a fire at the back wall of a children’s classroom. Police said there were also several areas around the property with the letter “J” spray-painted on walls and sidewalks.

Tips pointed investigators toward Hoover as the suspect. Police questioned him and obtained search warrants.

He was arrested and taken to the county jail on Monday.

Multiple agencies, including the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, state fire marshal’s office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office all assisted in the investigation.

“When you commit a crime of this type, you can bet there will be plenty of resources working to identify and locate you,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release.

The fire happened days before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, which started Monday night this year.

"Our hearts go out to our Jewish community members. This was a despicable act that is not representative of the great City of Punta Gorda. We hope that you can celebrate the High Holy Days knowing an arrest has been made, and we wish you peace and happiness for the New Year,” said police Chief Pamela Smith.

