Man accused stabbing, running over his father at motel near Kissimmee

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 34-year-old man stabbed and ran over his 72-year-old father earlier this month at a motel near Kissimmee, killing him, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators said they were called Oct. 20 to a shooting at the Knights Inn Motel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Old Vineland Road.

Deputies said they discovered Alberto Gonzalez Sr. with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital to be treated for seven stab wounds.

Witnesses told deputies that they also heard gunfire during the confrontation and then saw Alberto Jose Gonzalez-Velazquez Jr. run over his father in a grey pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

Someone at the motel followed the suspect and deputies were able to capture him near an Aldi grocery store in Davenport, an arrest report said. It also said the suspect was covered in blood and had a bloody knife in his possession.

The report said that before arriving at the motel, the father and son got into an argument in the parking lot of a Kissimmee restaurant.

After the pair left the restaurant, they got into a crash near West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Bass Road, the report said.

Detectives said the suspect fled from the crash and went to the motel, where the argument escalated, ending with the suspect attacking his father.

Alberto Jose Gonzalez-Velazquez Jr. was initially booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The Sheriff’s Office said Alberto Gonzalez Sr. died at the hospital Sunday, and the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his manner of death as a homicide, so his son’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.

