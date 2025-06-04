Man accused in teen’s shooting death in Melbourne charged with murder

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In Brevard County, the State Attorney’s Office has upgraded charges against a man recently arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.

It happened May 11 in downtown Melbourne on Vernon Place near East New Haven Avenue.

Stephan Dieujuste, 24, now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Melbourne police said he was responsible for shooting death of 19-year-old Nathanial Jennings.

Dieujuste was initially charged with manslaughter.

Investigators said Dieujuste claimed he fired on Jennings in self-defense, after the teen allegedly started a fist fight.

Jennings was unarmed, according to prosecutors.

Dieujuste was released on bond following his arrest in mid-May.

The State Attorney’s Office said it will request that his bond be revoked and reset to a higher amount.

Dieujuste could face life in prison if convicted on the upgraded charge.

