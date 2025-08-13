Man appears in court for leaving scene of fatal crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Humberto Hurtado, 26, made his first court appearance today after being charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident last March.

Hurtado is accused of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of 58-year-old Joseph Theophilius. The incident occurred on Lake Drive near Tuskawilla Road, where Theophilius was struck by a grey SUV while walking his bike.

Seminole County deputies arrested Hurtado on Tuesday for his involvement in the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV did not stop or render aid following the collision. Hurtado later called 911, admitting to being the driver of the SUV that hit Theophilius.

