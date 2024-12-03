Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Belleview, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Police in Belleview said a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Officers said 25-year-old Christian Parker was arrested after leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 2:47 p.m. on Sunday in the 10400 block of South US Highway 441.

Police said a 34-year-old woman was struck while walking on the side of the road and was later found dead from her injuries.

Witnesses told police a man driving a black Lincoln Town Car struck the woman as she crossed the highway in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators said video footage from a nearby business also captured the deadly hit-and-run.

Police said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office informed them that Parker was driving recklessly before the deadly crash and had been driving at a high rate of speed, using a cell phone, and forcing other vehicles off the road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Parker, and he was found Monday inside a camper at his girlfriend’s house and arrested.

The Belleview Police Department is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Parker’s 1999 black Lincoln Town Car to call 352-245-7044 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).

